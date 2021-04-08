NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $213.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $190.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NXPI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.83.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $212.14 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of -400.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

