Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $15.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67.
About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.