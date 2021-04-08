Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $15.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67.

Get Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.