Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 3rd

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NAN opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $14.81.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.