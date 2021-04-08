Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 3rd

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of NAN opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $14.81.
