Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 867,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 39,616 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 37,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,817 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 517,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 38,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 12.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUV opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

