Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:JHB)

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0205 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE JHB opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $9.41.

About Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

