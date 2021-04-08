Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 9,775 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of United Bankshares worth $19,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBSI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 260,945 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBSI opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $286.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

In other United Bankshares news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

