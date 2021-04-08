Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,228 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 260,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $21,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Envestnet alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. Truist began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $74.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -569.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.04 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.00.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.