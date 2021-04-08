Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,302 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $20,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,748,000 after buying an additional 48,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,927,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,837,000 after acquiring an additional 42,382 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 318,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,155,000 after acquiring an additional 117,062 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 303,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,254,000 after purchasing an additional 97,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $266.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.33. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.03 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

In other news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $306,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,163,466. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

