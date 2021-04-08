Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $20.90 Million Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,176,491 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $20,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBBY. Wedbush lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

