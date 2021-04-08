NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NRG stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,000. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in NRG Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in NRG Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.