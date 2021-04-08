NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for NovaGold Resources in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the mining company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NovaGold Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 63.25 and a quick ratio of 63.25. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NG. Public Investment Fund raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,137,695 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $156,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,084 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 97.6% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 6,264,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,999,000 after buying an additional 3,095,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,508,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,620 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,036,000 after buying an additional 1,230,225 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,124 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 338,733 shares during the period. 50.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $183,381.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,660.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

