NOV (NYSE:NOV) Stock Rating Lowered by COKER & PALMER

NOV (NYSE:NOV) was downgraded by investment analysts at COKER & PALMER from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

NOV has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

NOV opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.22. NOV has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. On average, analysts predict that NOV will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,523,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $542,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,627 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after buying an additional 567,226 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 550,409 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 243,513 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the third quarter worth about $2,013,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NOV in the third quarter worth about $1,816,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

