NOV (NYSE:NOV) Lowered to Sector Perform at COKER & PALMER

COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOV. Bank of America upgraded NOV from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NOV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NOV from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.09.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. NOV has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.22.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. Analysts predict that NOV will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NOV by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NOV by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in NOV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NOV by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

