Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) dropped 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.06 and last traded at $30.10. Approximately 115,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,519,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

