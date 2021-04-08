Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Barclays

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price raised by Barclays from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Northern Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Shares of NTRS opened at $106.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.52.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

