Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,613,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,871,000 after buying an additional 275,757 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,268,000 after acquiring an additional 818,787 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 643.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 541,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,743,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,508,000. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $111.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.31. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $15,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,664,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $516,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,178.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,826,806 shares of company stock valued at $201,543,234.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

