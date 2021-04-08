Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,353 Shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.75% of FBL Financial Group worth $9,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FBL Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFG opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.65. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.17. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $58.37.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.67 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

FBL Financial Group Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

