Northern Trust Corp Has $9.41 Million Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,263 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,509,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,411,000 after acquiring an additional 175,307 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,032,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 744,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after purchasing an additional 111,334 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 91,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PDFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a market cap of $703.53 million, a PE ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 1.53. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

