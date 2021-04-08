Northern Trust Corp Has $9.18 Million Stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,758 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,553.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after acquiring an additional 410,768 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 324,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,090,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,650,000 after buying an additional 53,664 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,149,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at $155,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $218,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,250 shares of company stock worth $867,188 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $55.28 on Thursday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $156.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.61 million. Research analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on UEIC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

