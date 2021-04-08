Norges Bank Takes $209.14 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,030,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,140,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.62.

BKR opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

