Norges Bank Takes $200.66 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,091,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,655,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.09% of Ventas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,276,000 after buying an additional 861,916 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ventas by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,666,000 after buying an additional 3,135,110 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,538,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,750,000 after buying an additional 94,996 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,714,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,136,000 after purchasing an additional 251,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,290,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.21.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.43. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

