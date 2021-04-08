Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 2,584,069 CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,584,069 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.02% of CGI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CGI by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

GIB opened at $84.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.10 and a 1 year high of $85.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

