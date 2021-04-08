Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,787,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,959,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,070,000 after buying an additional 228,269 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,164,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,459,000 after buying an additional 758,301 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,722,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,461,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,040,000 after buying an additional 1,717,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after buying an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.58. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.93.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.