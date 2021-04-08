Norges Bank Purchases New Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,597,463 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $234,715,000. Norges Bank owned 0.93% of First Republic Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRC opened at $169.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.05. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $180.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.13.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

