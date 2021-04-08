Norges Bank Makes New $194.47 Million Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,670,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,467,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HOLX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.19.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $72.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.