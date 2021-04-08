Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.15%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

