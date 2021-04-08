Nord/LB Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.00 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by Nord/LB in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EOAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. E.On has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €10.66 ($12.54).

EOAN stock traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €9.80 ($11.52). The company had a trading volume of 9,687,237 shares. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.09.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

