Nord/LB Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.00 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by Nord/LB in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EOAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. E.On has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €10.66 ($12.54).

EOAN stock traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €9.80 ($11.52). The company had a trading volume of 9,687,237 shares. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.09.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

