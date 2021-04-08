NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,135 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.05% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. Analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGM shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $666,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 970,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,860,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

