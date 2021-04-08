NFT (NFT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $478,247.00

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $13.84 million and approximately $478,247.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFT has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One NFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

