NextDAO (NAX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.94 Million

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NextDAO has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00071196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00056000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021822 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00263953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,935,505,545 coins and its circulating supply is 1,895,273,436 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.