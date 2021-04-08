NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41.
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
