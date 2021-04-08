Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $90.00 and last traded at $90.00. Approximately 129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.60.

NXPRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nexans from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.30.

Nexans SA provides cables and cabling solutions in France, Germany, Norway, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

