NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of NewAge worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBEV. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NewAge by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NewAge by 15.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 175,298 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NewAge by 105.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 31,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NewAge by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 748,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 25,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

NBEV stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $361.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NewAge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About NewAge

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

