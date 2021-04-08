New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

NJR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $696,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NJR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

