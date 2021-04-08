New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Up 8.2%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s share price shot up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79. 174,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,954,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC downgraded New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $2.25 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $198.90 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in New Gold by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,816,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,659,000 after buying an additional 2,539,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in New Gold by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,540,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after acquiring an additional 162,442 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in New Gold by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,590,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 949,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in New Gold by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,492,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 156,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

