NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.74

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.74 and traded as high as $4.55. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 7,824 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $50.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 2.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 104,049 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

