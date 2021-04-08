Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

Get Neovasc alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Sunday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $70.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.58. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.36. Analysts expect that Neovasc will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Neovasc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neovasc by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Neovasc by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Neovasc in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neovasc (NVCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.