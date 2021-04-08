Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.40

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.40 and last traded at $89.90, with a volume of 1487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 77.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.19.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $2,502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Edward Adent sold 40,464 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $3,560,427.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,268.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,730 shares of company stock worth $9,670,437 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,822,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 145,494 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after purchasing an additional 133,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 59.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after purchasing an additional 101,950 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 96,259 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

