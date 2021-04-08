Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) PT Raised to $21.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close.

NKTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of NKTR opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $2,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,003,425.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $1,396,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,441 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 20.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 951,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after buying an additional 23,335 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 19,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

