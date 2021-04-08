NativeCoin Trading Up 569.2% This Week (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 257.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.31 or 0.00019997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NativeCoin has a total market cap of $279.54 million and approximately $28.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NativeCoin has traded up 569.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00053583 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.10 or 0.00312990 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010789 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00029267 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011719 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006781 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 24,706,035 coins. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

