National Bankshares Boosts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$8.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.75 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.00 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.23.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$5.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.35. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.17 and a 1-year high of C$6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.26.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.4516014 EPS for the current year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

