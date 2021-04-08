Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Down to $48.55

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.55, but opened at $46.75. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $44.91, with a volume of 25,611 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average is $46.10.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,922,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $11,131,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 171,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth $8,765,000. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $8,342,000. Institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital microelectromechanical system semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

