Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) shares rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.01 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 7,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,386,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

MUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $172,314.78. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858 in the last 90 days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.