MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €193.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €193.00 ($227.06) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €182.63 ($214.85).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTX opened at €204.40 ($240.47) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €107.80 ($126.82) and a one year high of €221.00 ($260.00). The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €200.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €189.96.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.