MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:MSM opened at $86.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $93.92. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.50.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.86.

In related news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $311,039.40. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,604,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,339 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,914. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.