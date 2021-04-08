MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Gap Down to $9.25

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.25, but opened at $9.03. MRC Global shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 341 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $745.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in MRC Global by 140.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in MRC Global by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

