M&R Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,137,000 after acquiring an additional 119,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPS opened at $171.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.69 and its 200 day moving average is $165.48. The stock has a market cap of $149.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

