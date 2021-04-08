M&R Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $75.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

