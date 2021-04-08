M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 315 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.10 and its 200 day moving average is $136.89. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

