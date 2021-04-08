Morpheus Labs (MITX) Market Capitalization Tops $68.57 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $68.57 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00055949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00022461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00083679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.43 or 0.00631906 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,063,076 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

